Veterans helping fill the gap in Colorado’s teacher shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Making a major life transition from serving their country in the military to serving their community in the classroom.

As we start a new school year Colorado's facing a critical shortage of teachers and the problem's only getting worse.

But some former soldiers are helping fill some of the shortfall.

Specialist 4 Sean Gallup's getting out of the Army to do something he's always wanted to do - become a teacher.

"You should just constantly 100 percent be trying to teach someone something because for me the day you stop learning is the day you just become ignorant so I think teaching is one of the best professions there ever is.”

He's part of Soldier Transition classes at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.

Where those getting soon out soon learn about military-to-civilian career options like "Troops to Teachers." Translating their military skills into the classroom.

"Sixty three teachers last year in Colorado were placed," said Navy veteran John Scheuer who runs Troops to Teachers for Colorado's Department of Education.

"A particular skill set that a Troops to Teachers program can bring into the classroom that an ordinary teacher coming out of a college of education might not have such as the discipline, the integrity, cultural diversity and sensitivity that they have with the kids in the classroom."

The Department of Education calls Colorado's teacher shortage a "crisis."

Every year coming up 35-hundred teachers short of those needed in the classroom and the number is growing.

Assistant Principal Frutoso Chavez used to be Marine Marksmanship Instructor Chavez.

"Making that transition especially from the military world over to education it's daunting," Chavez said.

But like a true Marine he jumped in head first.

Becoming a special education teacher in lower income schools and winning Troops for Teachers Best Teacher of the Year Award.

And now Assistant Principal at mostly minority East Middle School in Aurora.

"If you have that in your heart if you're that kind of person and you want to serve your community want to serve the people you care about it's a great calling it's a great transition from the military."

For some veterans it's bringing what they taught in the military to continue serving in the classroom.

"Watching them like go from nothing to being extraordinary at the job like that makes me feel good," said future teacher Sean Gallup.

