Taylor Swift trial verdict: Jury finds David Mueller guilty of assault, battery

DENVER — The jury in the Taylor Swift sexual assault trial returned their verdict on Monday and it was a big win for the pop star.

Former KYGO radio DJ David Mueller was seeking up to $3 million, saying the groping allegation cost him his job and reputation. Swift countersued for assault and batter and sought just $1.

Last week, the pop star was released from the lawsuit filed by Mueller after U.S. District Judge William Martinez determined Mueller’s lawyers failed to prove that she personally set out to have him fired.

However, Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, and her “radio guy” Frank Bell were still defendants.

The jury was asked to rule on two claims by Mueller:

The jury found there was not a preponderance of evidence that Bell intentionally interfered with Mueller’s contract with Lincoln Financial.

The jury found there was not a preponderance of evidence that Swift’s mother intentionally interfered with Mueller’s contract with Lincoln Financial.

The jury was asked to rule on two claims by Swift:

The jury found there was a preponderance of evidence that Mueller assaulted Swift.

The jury found there was a preponderance of evidence that Mueller battered Swift.

The jury decided to award Swift the $1 she was seeking.

“The one dollar I ask you to award her is of immeasurable value. It means ‘no means no.'” Swift’s attorney said during closing arguments.