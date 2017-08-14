× Stuntwoman killed on ‘Deadpool 2’ set in motorcycle crash

VANCOUVER, Canada — Panic ensued after a “Deadpool 2” stuntwoman went airborne and through a glass windowpane, TMZ reported Monday.

In the emergency dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ, you hear the dispatcher describe the harrowing moments that led to the fatal accident in Vancouver. The woman lost control of the motorcycle and wasn’t moving after crashing through the glass window.

Her bike crashed through the glass of a ground-floor studio inside Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza.

Witnesses told TMZ the stuntwoman did not apply the brakes before crashing.

She was pulled from the crash site and taken to the hospital by ambulance but was later pronounced deceased.

“We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of ‘Deadpool 2′ this morning,” 20th Century Fox said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.”

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds said the crew was “heartbroken, shocked and devastated.”

It’s the second major mishap involving stunts in as many days. Tom Cruise was badly injured during a failed stunt on the set of “Mission: Impossible 6.”

The death comes exactly one month after another stunt actor died from his injuries following a stunt gone wrong on the set of ‘Walking Dead.’