× Sexually violent predator changes Boulder address

BOULDER, Colo. – On Monday the Boulder Police Department notified residents that a sexually violent predator has secured a bed at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, located at 4869 N. Broadway.

43-year-old David Nicolai Bland was convicted of a sex offense, which requires him to register with law enforcement. According to the city of Boulder, Bland has been determined to present a high potential to re-offend, which is why the community must be notified regarding his residence.

Bland originally registered with the Boulder Police Department as a sexually violent predator on Aug. 3, 2017, when his residence was a grove of trees along the bike path just north of Arapahoe Avenue and east of Old Tale Road.

Bland will be living at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless as part of a Summer Bed Program.

Anyone looking for more information can contact the Boulder Police Department at (303) 441-4332.