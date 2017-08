On Aug. 14, 1945, United States President Harry Truman announced Japan’s unconditional surrender in World War II.

It became known as Victory over Japan Day, or V-J Day and celebrations erupted around the world.

Because of because of time zone differences, Aug. 15 is the official V-J Day for the United Kingdom.

The official U.S. commemoration of the end of the war is Sept. 2, when Japan formally signed the surrender document in a ceremony aboard the battleship USS Missouri.