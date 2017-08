Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers in the southeast region say they used a taser to help rescue a fawn that had wire tangled around its neck.

The frisky fawn was frantic and tried to run from its rescuers, so they fired a stun gun to “temporarily immobilize it.”

After deploying the taser, one officer held the fawns legs while another cut the wire tangled around its neck.

The fawn seemed to shake off the shock just fine.

“Watch it run off at full speed,” CPW officials tweeted.