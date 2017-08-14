Metro pharmacist sentenced for healthcare fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two years after the F.B.I. shut his company down, the owner of Brown's Compounding Pharmacy has plead guilty to healthcare fraud and selling a drug unapproved for interstate commerce.

47-year-old Darby Brown received two years probation and an $87,000 fine but will serve no jail time.

Last December, Brown gave up his company's registration after state investigators say he broke pharmacy board rules stating in a document obtained by the Problem Solvers that Brown "should know said drug has no recognized medical utility or application."

Brown opened a new 38,000 square foot facility near Centennial Airport to great fanfare. At the time it served patients in 38 states and bragged it was going to triple its staff of 95 people and draw all of it's energy from solar power.

Brown's Compounding Pharmacy advertised itself as having the ability to created customized medications to meet individual patient needs. But in June of 2015 federal investigators shut the lab down. Investigators say the customized medications were never approved for interstate commerce.

Compounding centers alter pharmaceutical ingredients to create medications that aren't normally available in drug stores and they can put the drug into a cream rather than a pill.

It's the pain creams Brown sold that raised concerns from the Drug Enforcement Agency, the F.B.I. and Colorado's State board of Pharmacy.

In court, Brown said the crimes were actually committed by his employees but as CEO he took responsibility.

Federal Judge Wiley Daniel said Brown caught a bad break but after court Brown wouldn't tell the Problem Solvers if he agreed with the judge's assessment.

He has a hearing in September before the State Board of Pharmacy where his professional license could be permanently revoked.