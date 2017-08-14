× Mark Redwine returns to Colorado to face charges in death of his son

DURANGO, Colo. — Mark Redwine has left Washington state to return to Colorado to face charges in the death of his son, Dylan, in 2012.

Redwine was arrested in Bellingham, Washington, after a grand jury issued an indictment in the case on July 22.

He faces charges of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Dylan Redwine, 13, disappeared while he was visiting his father in the Durango area in November 2012.

Mark Redwine waived his challenge to extradition on Aug. 8 and officials with the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office said they had begun making arrangements to bring him back to the southwest Colorado county.

On Monday, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he had been transferred.