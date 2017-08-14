Man found dead in Boulder Canyon identified

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a man who was discovered by two fishermen in Boulder Canyon has been identified.

The body of Douglas Heggart, 51 of Longmont, was was found near the popular climbing and recreational area of Castle Rock just before noon Wednesday, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office said.

Heggart’s body appeared to have been in the area for several hours before it was discovered.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said Heggart’s vehicle was found a short distance away. The death does not appear to be related to a climbing or other recreational accident, nor did it appear suspicious, the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy was completed, and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the coroner’s office.