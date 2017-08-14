Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. And it's all happening now. Not someday, but today. Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support of our mission. This year's Light the Night will be at Washington Park on September 28th. Go to LighttheNight.org/rocky-mountain to register and donate. Watch the segment to meet the Light the Night Honored Hero.