Lawyers to give closing arguments in Taylor Swift DJ groping case

DENVER -- The jury will hear closing arguments in the Taylor Swift disc jockey groping trial on Monday morning.

The pop star was released from the lawsuit filed by former Denver radio DJ David Mueller on Friday, but her mother, Andrea Swift, and her "radio guy" Frank Bell are still defendants.

The jury will decide if they interfered with Mueller's employment contract at radio station KYGO after Swift said he groped her before a Pepsi Center concert in 2013.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez determined Swift could not be held liable because Mueller's lawyers failed to prove that she personally set out to have him fired.

Mueller is seeking up to $3 million, saying the groping allegation cost him his job and reputation.