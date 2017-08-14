Denver man finds racist graffiti scribbled on his condo door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver man is incensed and confused about racial hatred that literally came to his front door.

The man noticed racist graffiti scribbled on the door to his Cherry Creek North condo on Sunday night.

Miles, who did not want to use his last name, has lived at the condos for years with no problem.

“I saw scribbling,” Miles said who added that he didn't notice the "N" word at first glance.

The words from a brown marker blend in with the brown door.

“What’s very legible and not ambiguous at all is this inscription,” he says, of the “N” word, written twice on his door. One is scribbled out.

The message, which is both subtle and overt, stopped him cold.

“I was so incensed, so bothered and in disbelief that someone did it. That I was stopped in my tracks,” he said.

Someone entered Mountain Shadow Condominiums at 2 Adams St. last night--which is a secured building--and left behind their hatred.

”I feel a sense of uncertainty and insecurity in my residence all of a sudden seven years later,” he said.

It’s hatred he’s been seeing a lot on the news, with the carnage in Charlottesville, Va. and hatred his mother and aunt experienced in Birmingham, Alabama during the Civil Rights movement in the 60’s.

“To still be reminded of the lack of tolerance in the world and country. You are not removed from it no matter where you are--from Charlottesville to Cherry Creek North, Colorado,” Miles said.

But what keeps him moving forward is knowing most people have closed the door to hatred.

“It’s very hurtful. It’s uncalled for. I know it does not represent the conscience of everybody,” Miles said.

The wise voice of his mother is also a reminder.

“You remember do not live in fear. You do not live in fear. And just continue to be best person I can be. Every day I go to sleep resting easy. I am the best person I can be and I am not going to live in fear,” he said.

You need a key or a code to get inside Miles’ building, so he thinks it’s probably someone who lives there.

But he knows most of the people there do not harbor such hatred in their hearts.

Denver police say this is the only incident of bias-motivated crime they heard of over the weekend.