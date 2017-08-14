Daybreak Delights: Back 2 School Cereal Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make a back to school dessert.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Back 2 School Cereal Bars

What You Need

7 Cups of Oat Ring Cereal

1/2 Cup dried Blueberries

1 & 1/2 Cups of Lightly Salted Roasted Almonds

1/2 Cup Brown Sugar

1/2 Cup Corn Syrup

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

2 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter

What to Do

In a Medium sauce pan combine Brown Sugar, Corn Syrup, Vanilla, and Butter, Heat over medium-high heat to melt the mixture together, whisk the mixture to stir keep it moving as it melts and melds together. Remove from heat once the sugar is completely dissolved, and set aside.

In a Large bowl, combine Cereal, Blueberries, and Almonds, lightly toss, but don’t over mix and break the cereal.

Pour over the heated sugar mixture and toss with a rubber spatula.

Prepare a 9x13 baking dish by spraying it lightly with non-stick spray, turn out the cereal mixture into the prepared dish, and press lightly to make the mixture even in the pan.

Allow the pan to sit until the mixture is set. Cut mixture into bars and Enjoy!

David Bondarchuck

Scratch Catering Services

303-437-2302

www.ScratchCateringServices.com