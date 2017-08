Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beer, wine, delicious bites, live music and a silent auction! You're going to want to join the fun of the "Corks & Forks" Fundraiser on the rooftop terrace of DaVita, this Thursday, Aug. 17th, from 5-9pm. It benefits The National Sports Center for the Disabled. Here to share some of the details we have Marketing Director, Diane Eustace along with two of the wonderful chefs for the night, Mason Rodgers from Max's Wine Dive, and Nicole Olst from Epicurean Catering.