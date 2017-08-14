Cielo Vista Ranch with private 14er sold after being listed for $105 million

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — The massive Cielo Vista Ranch in the San Luis Valley that comes with its own private 14er has been sold after being listed for $105 million.

The 83,368-acre ranch was put on the market in 2015, Mirr Ranch Group said. Details of the sale and the identity of the buyer were not released.

“The profile of the buyer is absolutely ideal. He is one who is a true conservationist and is deeply committed to preserving this national treasure and extraordinary resource,” listing broker Jeff Hubbard said in a statement.

“He truly appreciates and embraces the responsibility of ensuring this property remains a reflection of our state’s beautiful landscapes, diverse wildlife and heritage for decades to come.”

Mirr Ranch Group said it’s the largest sale of a ranch in the U.S. this year.

The ranch encompasses 14,049-foot Culebra Peak and 18 13,000-foot peaks across more than 23 miles of Sangre de Cristo ridgeline.

The ranch includes thousands of elk and bighorn sheep. There are more than 100 miles of creeks, meadows, and mature forests of aspens, spruce trees, firs and ponderosa pines.

It also has three four-bedroom homes, one three-bedroom home, a two-bedroom cabin, and several offices, bunkhouses, sheds and barns.