Charlottesville suspect James Fields Jr. denied bail, appointed attorney

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A judge on Monday denied bond for James Fields Jr., the man suspected of killing a woman as he allegedly mowed down a group of counterprotesters at a white supremacist rally.

Fields, 20, is accused of driving his car into a crowd of people, killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, who was protesting the “Unite the Right” march on Saturday.

Fields is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

He appeared by video link in front of Judge Robert Downer wearing a black and white jumpsuit, and was informed of the charges and his rights.

The judge appointed attorney Charles Weber and denied bail.

Downer set Aug. 25 as the date for the next hearing, but it is possible there will be a bond hearing before then.

The judge normally has someone from the public defender’s office available if the defendant has no lawyer.

But he said someone in the office was related to an individual injured over the weekend and he would have to go outside the office to make a selection.

The incident took place as hundreds of white nationalists converged on Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate general and slavery advocate Robert E. Lee.

Nineteen people were injured during clashes, 10 of whom were listed in good condition by the University of Virginia Health System. Nine patients were released.

Two Virginia State Police troopers died when a helicopter crashed in a wooded area near Charlottesville after monitoring Saturday’s events.