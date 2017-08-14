Chad Bettis returns to Rockies after battle with testicular cancer

DENVER — Chad Bettis will return to the line-up for the Rockies against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night after going through chemotherapy and battling cancer.

“It feels great [to be back],” Bettis said. “Physically I feel good. This is way more mentally of a weight off my shoulders to be back with my teammates and brothers.”

“To see a guy go through what he’s had to go through, and to see him work his butt off, and to come from a guy that had chemotherapy and how that feels to where he is now,” Rockies manager Bud Black said, according to MLB.com.

“What a great story for all of us, for Chad and his family, and a lot of people who are battling cancer,” Black said.

So proud of my former teammate and cancer survivor, @cbettis35. We're all rooting for you buddy! https://t.co/V2AxKU0Fiy — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) August 14, 2017

If you need extra motivation to come out to the @Rockies game tonight, @cbettis35 gonna show everyone what he thinks of cancer. #CRfamily — Ian Desmond (@IDesmond20) August 14, 2017

Chad Bettis will start tomorrow at Coors Field.#TogetherForBettis 💪 pic.twitter.com/m1o378Aqvm — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 13, 2017

Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent surgery last fall. He underwent chemotherapy in March after the cancer had unexpectedly spread.

The 28-year-old was then placed on the 60-day disabled list and went to rehab in July.

Bettis went 14–8 with a 4.79 ERA in 32 starts last season. He is 23–19 in three seasons with the Rockies.