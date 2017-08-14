Chad Bettis returns to Rockies after battle with testicular cancer

DENVER — Chad Bettis will return to the line-up for the Rockies against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night after going through chemotherapy and battling cancer.
“It feels great [to be back],” Bettis said. “Physically I feel good. This is way more mentally of a weight off my shoulders to be back with my teammates and brothers.”
“To see a guy go through what he’s had to go through, and to see him work his butt off, and to come from a guy that had chemotherapy and how that feels to where he is now,” Rockies manager Bud Black said, according to MLB.com.
“What a great story for all of us, for Chad and his family, and a lot of people who are battling cancer,” Black said.
Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer and underwent surgery last fall. He underwent chemotherapy in March after the cancer had unexpectedly spread.
The 28-year-old was then placed on the 60-day disabled list and went to rehab in July.
Bettis went 14–8 with a 4.79 ERA in 32 starts last season. He is 23–19 in three seasons with the Rockies.