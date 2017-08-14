Bridge construction, detour snarl I-70 traffic in Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Traffic on Interstate 70 was backed up for several miles on Monday morning on the first day of replacing a bridge in Glenwood Springs.

The project to replace the nearly 60-year-old Grand Avenue bridge is expected to last for about 95 days.

It’s one of the largest infrastructure projects on the Western Slope in 25 years, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. The bridge is the min connection for drivers from Interstate 70 to Colorado Highway 82.

A two-lane detour will be in place as the new bridge is constructed.

Drivers will not have access to Highway 82 from Exit 116 off Interstate 70, the main exit in Glenwood Springs. There will be one lane in each direction at Exit 116.

Exit 114 in west Glenwood Springs will remain open, but officials are expecting traffic headaches during the construction.

EB I70 is backed up to Canyon Crk due to Grand Ave Bridge detour. Thanks for your patience! Plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/vMSFhDTKZQ — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) August 14, 2017

The Colorado State Patrol said eastbound I-70 traffic was backed up seven miles from the Bridge Street exit.

Peak traffic times will be 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. during the construction.

As drivers approach Exit 114 from the west, Eastbound I-70 will have a right exit-only lane and a left through lane.