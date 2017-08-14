× Body found in search for missing woman

Searchers looking for a missing 75-year-old hiker discovered a body in the area where she disappeared.

Search teams began looking for Sharon Davis near Goose Creek Trailhead in Jefferson County on Sunday. She and a friend got separated on Friday. Davis has possible memory loss.

Authorities said on Monday that the body they discovered will take time to recover because of its location. They won’t be able to confirm the identity of the woman until sometime Tuesday.

Davis was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, green pants, and white shoes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (303) 271-0211.