Annette: Top new restaurant in US

Six Colorado restaurants were named to two news lists: best new restaurants in the U.S. and best restaurants with the most scenic views. Bon Appetit magazine named Annette restaurant in the Stanley Place Marketplace in Aurora was one of those restaurants.
