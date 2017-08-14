2 Denver sheriff’s deputies suspended for excessive force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two Denver Sheriff's Department Deputies have been suspended for using excessive force against an inmate at the downtown detention facility in October 2016.

In video obtained by FOX31, deputies Daniel Trujillo and Matthew Hammernik can be seen distributing dinner to inmates. That's when problems emerge.

An inmate refuses to remove his arms from a flap in his cell door. Initially the deputies try to talk with the inmate. When that strategy fails, they begin bending the man's arms in attempt to shove them back into the cell.

After several minutes Deputy Trujillo can then be seen removing his nunchucks and striking the inmate on the arms with them.

"You see the deputies struggling to get control. Clearly they're not managing the situation very well but they're out of options," explained Lisa Calderon with the Colorado Latino Forum.

Calderon reviewed the video several time and is one of one several community members advocating for reform with the Denver Sheriff's Department.

"My first reaction is why did it go on for so long? There should have been adequate time for a supervisor or someone to step in," she said. "We think it's systematic of a larger issue."

Calderon says excessive force at the jail has long been a problem.

FOX31 has identified more than a dozen deputies who have been either fired or suspended over just the past three years for excessive use of force.

"You know, in a lot of ways it seems like we're going backward. We brought in a new sheriff to reform the department and in effect we're having rising assaults," said Calderon.

Calderon believes the blame extends far beyond the deputies. The inmate in this incident was suicidal and described by sheriff's deputies as being notoriously violent.

However, Calderon argues that's no excuse for what happened.

"We focus a lot on the bad apples so it's real easy to point out some deputies and what they shouldn't be doing, but we really want to transform the bad barrel," said Calderon.

Deputy Trujillo was also suspended earlier this year for not responding quickly enough an inmate's suicide attempt.

Deputy Hammernik was recently hired as a sheriff's deputy. His attorneys argue he never should have been assigned to this unite while still on probation.