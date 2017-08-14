16-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed 2 in Bennett

BENNETT, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault after a deadly rollover crash in Bennett in January.

The teen was driving at a high rate of speed on East 38th Avenue near North Harback Road in Adams County on Jan. 24, when he lost control of the vehicle, the district attorney’s office stated.

Kiyure Gross, 16, and Jesse Wilson, 15, were killed in the crash.

Ciara Bingham, 15, and Malachi Clifford, 18, were seriously injured.

All five teens involved in the crash were students at Bennett High School.

In addition to the felony vehicular homicide and vehicular assaults charges, the teen driver also faces several traffic offenses, including four charges of a minor who has not held a valid driver’s license for at least six months operating a vehicle containing a passenger under the age of 21 and three counts of a driver under 18 operating a vehicle while occupants were not wearing seat belts.

He was advised of the charges Monday in Adams County Juvenile Court. A pretrial conference is set for Sept. 27.

Bennett is about 35 miles east of Denver on Interstate 70.