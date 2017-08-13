× Rally against racism planned in Denver after violence in Charlottesville

DENVER — Activists are asking the public to join a rally against racism in Denver Sunday afternoon after one person was killed and 19 others were injured at a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

Organizers said Dr. Timothy E. Tyler, Pastor of Historical Shorter Community African Methodist Episcopal Church, will speak out against “the racist violence perpetrated by white supremacist terrorist this weekend.”

Organizers described the event as a “Peace Gathering” and a “Solidarity Rally against Racism.”

Activists plant to gather at the Martin Luther King Statue in City Park at 2 p.m. The public and media is invited and encouraged to attend this event.

The Facebook event page said it would be “a peaceful gathering to show unity, strength, and power proactively NOW against racism, hatred, and white supremacy, and in solidarity with everyone resisting oppression everywhere.”

Activists plan to walk from the park to the Capitol.

“No other planned event or agenda. No permit. We need marshals and community to step up. Spread the word,” organizers stated. “WE ARE ALL WE HAVE.”