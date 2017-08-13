× Police searching for missing 75-year-old hiker in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Police are searching for a hiker who went missing from Lost Park near Buffalo Creek on Sunday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said.

75-year-old Sharon Davis of Castle Rock has possible memory loss and was carrying a camouflage backpack, officials said.

Davis is described as a 5’6″, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, green pants and white shoes.

If you see her you’re asked to call 911 or 303-271-0211.