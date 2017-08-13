Police searching for 3 armed men who robbed store in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for three armed men who robbed a store in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

Police got a call from a business in the 700 block of North Weber Street at about 10:30 p.m.

The victim said three white men wearing masks came into the store. Two of the suspects had handguns and the third suspect had a shotgun, the victim told police.

The suspects got away with an unknown amount of money. There was no information about what kind of vehicle the suspects may have been driving.

The investigation is ongoing.

