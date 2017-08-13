One shot at Cherry Creek State Park; police searching for suspect

AURORA, Colo. – One person was shot at Cherry Creek State Park on Sunday evening, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department said.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday near one of the park’s picnic areas, police said.

Officials say the victim was transported to an area hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

The suspect fled the scene, according to police. Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Police blocked the entrance to the reservoir on Parker Road – preventing people from leaving the park for over 30 minutes.

Police blocking entrance to Cherry Creek reservoir on Parker Road. People inside say they were prevented from leaving for 30+ minutes. pic.twitter.com/bkwmbjsac8 — Anica Padilla (@AnicaPadilla) August 14, 2017

People now being allowed to leave Cherry Creek Reservoir. @AuroraPD only saying multiple jurisdictions are involved in investigation. pic.twitter.com/9oeuKVH6n7 — Anica Padilla (@AnicaPadilla) August 14, 2017

It is not known what lead up to the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story – refresh for updates.