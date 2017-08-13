One shot at Cherry Creek State Park; police searching for suspect

AURORA, Colo. – One person was shot at Cherry Creek State Park on Sunday evening, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department said.
It happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday near one of the park’s picnic areas, police said.
Officials say the victim was transported to an area hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.
The suspect fled the scene, according to police. Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the community.
Police blocked the entrance to the reservoir on Parker Road – preventing people from leaving the park for over 30 minutes.
It is not known what lead up to the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.
This is a developing story – refresh for updates.
39.628663 -104.841804