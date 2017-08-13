Nolan Arenado relieved hand isn’t broken as Rockies lose to Marlins

MIAMI – Nolan Arenado and Rockies fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief after the all-star third baseman took a fastball to his left hand on Sunday.

Arenado left the game against the Miami Marlins in the fifth inning after getting hit on a pitch by Vance Worley. Worley’s fastball hit Arenado between the wrist and his left pinkie.

Nolan Arenado hit by a pitch, exits game early pic.twitter.com/nV6PmNZDXg — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) August 13, 2017

Nolan Arenado exited today's game with a left hand contusion. X-rays were negative. pic.twitter.com/o8msqg5cDc — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 13, 2017

Fortunately, X-rays came back negative and the Rockies are calling it a “contusion” – essentially a bruise.

“Whenever you get hit in the hand, it scares you,” Arenado said after the game, according to ESPN. “It hurt real bad. It got real tight. That was my concern — how tight it was getting. Luckily it’s not broken, but it hurts a little bit.”

He added that his hand was “swollen and stiff.”

Arenado will likely have to miss a few games, but hopes to avoid the disabled list.

He has only missed three games and is batting a .311 with 26 home runs and is the major league leader with 100 RBIs

The Rockies lost 5-3 against the Marlins and fell to 65-52. The loss also completed the Marlins’ sweep over the Rockies.