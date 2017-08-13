Denver mom dies trying to save son from drowning in Clear Creek in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Denver mother died after trying to save her son from drowning in Clear Creek in Golden on Sunday.

The victim is 31-year old Amber Raye Presson of Denver.

It is believed Presson and her son were tubing and entered the creek west of 6th Avenue, according to the Golden Police Department.

Shortly after entering the creek, the 11-year old boy’s tube capsized and he was tossed into the water, investigators said.

“The mother went after him and was briefly able to save him; but they were once again overcome by the water and kept going downstream. The mother resurfaced one time and screamed for help before going back underwater,” officials stated.

Police believe Presson hit her head on a rock and was likely knocked unconscious.

Her son also yelled for help and bystanders rushed to help.

Presson and son were pulled from the water just east of 6th Avenue, police said.

Bystanders began CPR, and were then relieved by Golden Police and Park Rangers who continued CPR until Golden Fire and AMR Paramedics arrived on scene.

Presson was pronounced dead on scene.

Her son was not physically injured. He is now in the custody of relatives.

No other information is available at this time.