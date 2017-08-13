× Man shot on RTD bus in Aurora; no suspect in custody

AURORA, Colo. — A man was shot on an RTD bus in Aurora Sunday afternoon.

It happened at about 2:50 p.m. near Colfax and Sable, according to the Aurora Police Department.

He was rushed to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition, police said.

The bus was evacuated but police do not have anyone in custody at this time. It’s not clear if the shooter was inside the bus or if the shot was fired from outside the bus.

#APDAlert: APD Investigated shooting at Colfax/Sable. Occurred at 2:50P.M. One adult male shot, unknown suspects at large. pic.twitter.com/MCeTkw6Sz2 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 14, 2017

