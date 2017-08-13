× Got Japanese beetles? Museum wants ‘Citizen Scientists’ to help track infestation

DENVER — An invasive beetle from Japan is now thriving in the Denver metro area and local researchers are asking for help from the public.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is encouraging people who find Japanese beetles to collect a few and bring them in, so researchers can track the extent of the invasion.

They using the data from “Citizen Scientists” to compile a distribution map of the beetle in Colorado.

Garden experts say the Japanese beetle feeds on more than 200 species of plants, but they prefer roses and vines.

Colorado State University horticulture expert Robert Cox said repeated years of the pesky pests eating leaves and damaging them can kill plants.

Tony Hahn with Swingle Lawn Care said they are destructive as larvae and as adults.

“The larvae feed on the grass roots. If you don’t have roots, you have a dead plant,” Hahn said.

The larvae then blossom into adults, which feast on leaves, which then weakens a plant’s ability to feed itself, and could eventually kill it, according to Cox.

They are also notoriously difficult to get rid of. Using pesticides can kill beneficial bugs, like honey bees. Some people resort to picking them off plants one by one and drowning them in soapy water or dropping them in rubbing alcohol.

How to identify a Japanese Beetle

The Japanese Beetle is about 3/8” (8-11 mm) long with brownish/copper colored wingcases and green metallic front part. Below the wing cases is a row of white dots on each side, according to the DMNS.

How you can help

If you have Japanese Beetles in your yard, please collect a few and bring them to the Museum. They can come dead or alive in a sealed container or plastic bag. The preferred storage is in 70% rubbing alcohol in a tight container. Please bring them to the security desk at the Staff and Volunteer Entrance, attn. Frank Krell/Japanese Beetle Project, and attach a note with:

the location (address) where the beetles were found

when they were collected

who collected them

The species of scarab beetle was accidentally introduced to the United States over a hundred years ago, according to the DMNS. They arrived in the Denver area in the early 1990s.

See the the online distribution map and learn more about the DMNS project here.