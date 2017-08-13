Families of airmen grateful for their return from deployment to Japan, as tension with North Korea builds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Families of airmen with the Air National Guard returned from Japan Sunday and their families were thrilled to see them, especially as tension with North Korea continues to build.

The airmen were in Japan on a peace keeping mission for three months. Their families said they started to worry as North Korea's Kim Jong-un leveled threats against the U.S.

"Recently it's made me a little uneasy, especially with everything that's going on in North Korea and stuff like that," said Kristen Gust

Gust worried that if something happened with North Korea, her husband and his comrades would be among the first to be sent in because of their close proximity to North Korea from Japan.

"They tell you to be prepared for anything," said Gust.

Kathy Buckner said her husband has deployed eight times, but this time was hardest because of the age of their kids. She kept tabs on what was happening in North Korea and spoke about it with her husband.

"Will they come back? I think that was the scariest thing I told myself. But I don't like to say anything to him because he has a job to do. He can't worry about us back home because he's got something to do over there," said Buckner.

Airman Rob Burroughs said they were safe in Japan, but it was still an interesting time to be stationed so close to the Korean Peninsula.

"It was eerie, definitely eerie being where we were, we didn't feel threatened too much. It was definitely an eerie feeling," said Burroughs.

North Korea has threatened to launch four missiles into the waters near Guam by mid-August.

