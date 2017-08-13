× CSP: 16-year-old driver killed in crash on I-25 may have fallen asleep at the wheel

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 16-year-old driver killed in a crash in El Paso County may have fallen asleep at the wheel, the Colorado State Patrol said Sunday.

The crash occurred at about 5:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 25 just north of Briargate in El Paso County.

A Ford Focus driven by 16-year-old Jose Huerta of Colorado Springs was traveling northbound when it went off the left side of the road and

collided with a cable rail, the CSP said.

After the crash, the Ford rotated counter-clockwise and came to rest on its wheel facing south in the left hand lane, the CSP stated.

A Honda CR-Z that was also traveling northbound on I-25 collided with the Ford. After impact, the Ford was pushed back north and came to rest in the center lane. The Honda CR-Z went onto the left shoulder, rotated clockwise and collided with a cable rail. The Honda CR-Z then came to rest on its wheels facing south, on the left hand shoulder, according to the CSP.

An Infinity M35 the collided with the Ford. The Infinity M35 went onto the left hand shoulder and crashed into the cable rail.

Huerta was not wearing a seat belt. He was airlifted to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Everyone else involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt and survived, the CSP stated.

The Honda CR-Z’s driver, 27-year-old Colin Glenn of Colorado Springs, and the passenger, 24-year-old Grace Sung, sustained serious injuries from the crash and were transported to Penrose Hospital, according to the CSP.

The Infinity’s driver, 41-year-old Andrew Griffiths of Colorado Springs, was not hurt. The Infinity’s front passenger, 38-year-old Brandi Griffiths, sustained a minor injuries. The Infinity’s rear passenger, a 5-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl, also suffered minor injuries, the CSP stated.

Alcohol and drug use are not considered contributing factors in the crash at this time, the CSP stated. Sleeping at the wheel is being investigated as a contributing factor.