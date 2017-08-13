ATF: Fire that destroyed iconic building in Windsor was arson

WINDSOR, Colo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced Sunday that the fire that destroyed an iconic building in Windsor was arson.

Fire consumed the site of the historic Windsor Mill early Sunday, Aug. 6, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue said.

Investigators do not have a suspect or a motive.

“I can tell you it was intentionally set but I can’t tell you how or why,” investigators stated during a press conference.

There is now a $10K reward in the case.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact investigators Sgt. Shainline or Detective Hogsett at 970.674.6400.

