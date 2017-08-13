× 24-year-old mountain biker killed by lightning near Telluride

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office says a 24-year-old man was hit and killed by lightning while biking near Telluride with his girlfriend.

The lightning struck around noon on the East Fork Trail near the Lizard Head Wilderness, which is about 17 miles south of Telluride.

The San Miguel County Coroner notified the victim’s next of kin and identified him as John Daniel Huisjen of Durango.

“This is a horrible tragedy, our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the sheriff said in a statement.

According to the sheriff’s office, an off-duty EMT was nearby when a storm rolled into the area.

He was only about 100 yards away from the victim when he was struck.

The EMT told deputies a woman ran up to him and asked for help after the lightning strike, the sheriff’s office said.

He told deputies the man was unresponsive and he did not have a pulse. The EMT administered CPR and had a friend call 911.

Emergency crews also tried to save the man’s life but they were unsuccessful.