Photos: Boulder’s Emma Coburn makes history, wins gold in Steeplechase at world championships

LONDON — Former University of Colorado star Emma Coburn is celebrating a historic gold medal win.

She won the world championship in the women’s 3000 meters Steeplechase at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London Friday.

Coburn, who lives in Boulder, led a stunning one-two sweep for the Americans.

Courtney Frerichs won the silver medal.

The run was historic. No American woman has ever won a medal in the event at worlds and no American pair has swept a distance event at the World Championships or Olympic Games since 1912.

Coburn, 26, ran the race in 9:02.58, shaving 5 seconds off of her own American record.