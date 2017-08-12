× Local politicians say ‘white supremacists’ sparked violence at rally, criticize Trump’s measured response

The president is being widely criticized for his response to the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday and Colorado politicians are no exception.

One person was killed and 19 were hurt when a speeding car slammed into a throng of counter-protesters where a “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalist and other groups had been scheduled take place.

The president’s statement condemned hatred, bigotry, and violence on “many sides,” but did not mention what some politicians have called the “alt-right movement” in his remarks in a televised statement.

He also tweeted condolences to the three killed in the riots.

One woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters.

A helicopter crash killed two Virginia State Police officers.

Here in Colorado, the reaction from local politicians was stronger and more direct, characterizing the act as domestic terrorism and renouncing the involvement of white supremacists.

The most prominent politicians in the state issued their statements and feelings regarding the attack via Twitter.

Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner tweeted: “Mr. President — we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.”

And Gardner’s democratic counterpart, Michael Bennett, released a statement reading: “Today’s attack is not the result of ‘many sides” — it’s an act of domestic terrorism. @POTUS (President Trump) should explicitly denounce white supremacy.”

And Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted: “My heart wrenches for VA & I pray for the safety of all in #Charlottesville during these horrific turn of events…..For the future of our country, leaders & community must all denounce these hate fueled acts #Charlottesville”

