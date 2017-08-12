Drugs suspected in crash that killed motorcyclist near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A crash between a motorcycle and a Chevrolet Suburban SUV killed a man Saturday afternoon.

According to Brighton Police, the crash was caused by the SUV and the motorcyclist was killed.

A outline of the incident that took place at 2:53 on southbound Highway 85 says the motorcycle was stopped at the light going southbound on Highway 85 when the Chevy drove up behind the motorcycle in the same lane and hit the motorcycle.

The driver of the SUV has been identified as 33-year-old Brian White of Castle Rock. According to officials, drugs are suspected to have played a part in the fatal accident.

The name of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of his family.