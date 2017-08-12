× Denver police officer hit, injured during Colorado Classic bicycle race

DENVER — Denver police said one of their officers was hit and injured while trying to stop four motorcycles riding on the closed Colorado Classic bicycle race route. It happened near Speer Boulevard and Zuni Street late Saturday afternoon.

The officer and a motorcyclist were taken to a hospital.

The officer’s injuries were not serious. Police didn’t know the condition of the motorcyclist who was hurt.

Police said a second motorcyclist was taken into custody at 32nd and Federal. Two motorcyclists were still at large Saturday evening.

