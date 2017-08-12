Cell phone distraction leads to crash, fence post in passenger seat

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Cell phone distraction and speed led to a 2-vehicle crash in Arapahoe County late Friday night according to the Colorado State Patrol.

One of the vehicles slammed into a fence and a fence post went through the windshield into the passenger seat. Luckily, there was no one in the passenger seat.

It happened at South Versailles Parkway and East Orchard Road in Arapahoe County around 10:20 p.m.

The two vehicles involved were both jeeps. One driver was 17 years old, the other was 34 years old. Neither driver was hurt.

There was no information available about who caused the crash.

Investigators provided the pictures along with the message to remind people to put the cell phones down when driving.