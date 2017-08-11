× Woman seriously injured after fall in Wild Basin area at Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A New York woman was seriously injured after a fall that landed her in water at the bottom of Ouzel Falls at Rocky Mountain National Park.

On Thursday afternoon, the 41-year-old hiker fell in the Wild Basin area of the park, sustaining serious injuries.

Family members were with the woman when she fell and bystanders moved her from the pool of water and administered aid.

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members reached her at approximately 3 p.m. and provided advanced medical care.

Team members carried her over two-and-a-half miles in a wheeled litter to the Wild Basin Trailhead where she was transported via ambulance to the Estes Park Medical Center.

Team members encountered a severe thunderstorm including lightning and hail during the rescue operations.

Due to the severe weather, utilizing an air ambulance was not possible.

The woman’s current condition and identity have not been released.