Video captures suspects using stolen Jeep in smash-and-grab of Longmont jewelry store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- As many as three suspects using a stolen Jeep broke into a jewelry store in a smash-and-grab that was captured on surveillance video, the Longmont Police Department said Friday.

The incident happened about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday when the red Jeep Cherokee that was stolen out of Colorado Springs was rammed through the barricaded front doors of Gold Marker Jewelers in the 1600 block of Pace Street.

Video showed the suspects got out of the vehicle, smashed the display cases and stole jewelry. The suspects were also seen outside the store armed with a weapon.

The suspects fled in what is believed to be a silver Jeep Cherokee stolen out of Mead with a Colorado license plate of 469-MQX.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-651-8517. Anyone who sees the suspects in or around the silver Jeep Cherokee is asked to call 911.