The weight of the world in their backpacks

Dr. Jacob Fletcher Wellness Expert Owner and Chiropractor at Well Beings Chiropractic Family Health shows us how to lighten our kids' backpacks.



Preliminary results of studies being conducted in France show that the longer a child wears a backpack, the longer it takes for a curvature or deformity of the spine to be corrected.Make sure your child's backpack weighs no more than 5 to 10 percent of his or her body weight. A heavier backpack will cause your child to bend forward in an attempt to support the weight on his or her back, rather than on the shoulders, by the straps.

Tips