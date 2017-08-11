One killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rocky Mountain Arsenal

DENVER — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge on Friday morning, the Denver Police Department.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. at East 56th Avenue and Joliet Street. Police have not said if there were any other injuries.

The name, age and gender of the person who died were not released.

East 56th Avenue was closed in both directions for the investigation and cleanup of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.