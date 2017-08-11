New movie studio slated for Parker, Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Governor John Hickenlooper delivered his lines in one take, "We are excited to welcome Redbarre to Colorado. This is going to be, I hope, a big deal."

Hollywood, be advised, Colorado is going to the movies. Going to make movies, that is. And it's going to start with the Redbarre Digital Media and Technology Campus, a 70-acre world class soundstage, media production and technology facility to be built in Parker, Colorado.

Don Levy is CEO and founder of Redbarre, the company that will be building the 1.9 million square foot creative campus in Parker. The project is privately funded so the total cost is not in the script, "We actually started looking north of Denver at first but eventually were turned on to some parcels down in Parker and then we met with the land owner and we struck a deal," Levy said.

And with around 4,000 jobs to follow, Parker mayor Mike Waid said he was more than ready for his close-up, "For Redbarre to have chosen our community to build their facility is really really a win for the town of Parker and for the region."

So, until construction begins later this year, it's quiet on the set.