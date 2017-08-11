Nebraska to ban semitrucks from I-80, highways for total solar eclipse

OMAHA, Neb. — Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend into Nebraska beginning late next week as a rare total solar eclipse races across the state.

The 70-mile-wide path of totality, in which the moon will completely block out the sun and plunge the midday sky into darkness, will cut across the state from the northwest to the southeast just before noon on Aug. 21.

With Nebraska considered to be one of the prime locations to see the event, roads are expected to jammed with up to 500,000 people coming from across the country.

With those extra people, heavy traffic is expected in and near the path of totality.

To help alleviate the congestion, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is going to ban oversize semitrailer trucks from using the state’s highways for several days, the Omaha World-Herald reports.

Oversized loads that move heavy equipment and use pilot vehicles will not be allowed on state and U.S. highways, and Interstate 80 from sunset on Aug. 18 to sunrise on Aug. 22.

Standard 8-foot-wide semiloads will still be able to travel through the state.