Man wanted in Aurora, Summit County in custody in Virginia

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A fugitive from Aurora was in the custody of sheriff’s deputies in Virginia Friday night.

William Roberts turned himself in to Mecklenburg County, Virginia sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon.

Roberts was wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident in Aurora and he’s also accused of ramming a police officer’s vehicle in the Dillon area in Summit County. He had been on the run since the beginning of August.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Roberts was at a friend’s house in Mecklenburg County.

He had been walking for days before getting to the friend’s house.

The friend called authorities and deputies took Roberts into custody without incident, the spokesperson said.

He’s in jail without bond and will be arraigned Monday or Tuesday.

Roberts was picked up on a misdemeanor warrant of probation violation.