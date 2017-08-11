Man sentenced to 44 years in prison for killing 1, wounding 2 others

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man was sentenced Friday to 44 years in prison for second-degree murder and attempted murder after killing one man and wounding two others.

Cesar Reyes-Marquez, 42, was found guilty in the 2010 shooting took place on July 11 following a dispute between several men.

Employees at two Aurora body shops near 3770 Wheeling Street got into an argument around 1:00 a.m. when Reyes-Marquez began firing at the men.

Servando Morelos-Avila,35, was killed. Gabriel Campos, 38, and Hugo Perada Lopez,31, were both wounded.

An Adams County District Court jury in April convicted Reyes-Marquez on one count of second degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault.