Local ad company provides free billboard for mother of slain Marine

DENVER — A local mother is going all-out to find her son’s killer.

It’s been more than a year since Travis Mason, a former Marine, husband, and father of three children, was murdered while serving as security at Green Heart Dispensary in Aurora.

“My whole life has changed, I’ll never be the same,” Mason’s mother, Priscilla Dominguez said.

Dominguez says she is willing to do anything to find her son’s killer.

“You just sit and wait day after day, hour after hour,” Dominguez said.

After the reward for information leading to an arrest was recently raised to $55,000, she reached out to a local advertising company to purchase a spot on a billboard.

“I told them it was all about my son and I told them the story,” Dominguez said. “Then I said how much is this going to cost me. He said I’m not going to charge you.”

Mile High Outdoor told Dominguez to keep the money she was willing to pay for the advertisement and add it to the reward.

Starting next week, they’ll display the advertisement with surveillance photos and reward information on up to five billboards around the Denver metro area.

“I was speechless and in tears,” Dominguez said. “It’s just amazing. You know there is a lot of good out there and a lot of kind people but to tactually have someone do something like that.”

So while Mile High Outdoor provides the exposure, free of cost, Dominguez pleads for someone to come forward.

“It’s going to bring us a lot of closure, and I’ll feel better knowing they’re off the streets and they’re not going to hurt anybody else,” she said.

Until then, Dominguez and her family continue to hope.

“When I see someone else get caught for something I think maybe we’re next,” she said. “Maybe they’ll find him. Everyday seems like forever.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.