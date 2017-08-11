× Littleton family works to help children in Haiti have schools in communities

LITTLETON, Colo. — A Littleton family set out to help families in Haiti after a visit to the impoverished island in the fall of 2009. Road to Hope has been giving local communities the gift of education ever since.

Lisa and Rich Harris of the Harris Law Firm adopted two Haitian orphans, Davidson and Guimara. When they traveled to Haiti to meet the newest members of their family, they were struck by an unshakable feeling.

“Haiti is a place of incredible beauty and also incredible suffering,” explained Rich.

“People, by no fault of their own, are being born into a life where the basic needs of their lives were not accessible,” added Lisa.

The couple has a vision and a hope they could help improve the lives of other Haitian kids as well. The couple embarked on a journey to help communities on the Caribbean island. They created Road to Hope.

Before the nonprofit could even begin its work, there was an earth shattering turn of events.

On January 10, 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti and wreaked havoc on the island. Suddenly the need for help skyrocketed overnight, and so did the Harris’s desire to make a difference. With the help of donations from Coloradans, Road To Hope quickly got to work.

The Harris’s worked with local leaders on the island to focus their efforts on the thing that mattered most to them.

“To helping build communities that are centered around education and a school and that`s what we do today,” Lisa said.

The Harris family and the Road To Hope team has been busy over the last eight years. They`ve repaired badly damaged schools, buily two new ones from the ground up, and helped start two youth orchestras.

Road to Hope also created partnerships between schools in Colorado with schools on the island nation.

“The change in American kids is really profound. We would like to identify more schools,” added Lisa.

The Harris’ say conditions on the island have improved since the earthquake but there is still so much work to be done to help Haiti’s people.

“What we are doing I am confident we are making change on a community level. On a village by village, family to family level,” Rich Harris said.

Road To Hope plans to continue its work on the island. The group’s biggest priority is providing financial support to the schools they helped build. They currently help cover the cost of teacher salaries, uniforms for the kids, supplies, etc.

Anyone interested in making a donation to Road to Hope can do so here.