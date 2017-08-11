× How does Trump’s tough language compare to past presidents?

Denver — “Fire and Fury.” “They’ll regret it.” “Big big trouble.”

These are just some of the phrases President Donald Trump has uttered in the past week regarding North Korea — not to mention tweets.

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

But how do President Trump’s comments compare to other presidents? Turns out threatening language has been used by many presidents in the past.

“There can be no peace in the world until the military power of Japan is destroyed.” – President Harry Truman

“It is pointless for them to develop nuclear weapons because if they used them it would be the end of their country.” – President Bill Clinton

“Saddam Hussein and his sons must leave Iraq within 48 hours.” – President George W Bush.

But what makes President Trump different, according to experts, is the apparent “off the cuff’ nature of the remarks. Traditionally “war threats” are done after consulting a president’s National Security team.

“President’s words always have meaning,” Professor Norman Provizer, who studies presidential history at Metro State, said.

“Presidents have to always recognize the consequences of situations and that is where improvisation get’s problematic,” Provizer said.

Some military experts — including Congressman Mike Coffman, have praised the President’s improvised nature with this — calling it a tactic.

“It’s just a dangerous tactic when the stakes are very high,” Provizer said.